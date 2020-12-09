Serial robbery crew interrupted by security guard during pawnshop heist

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is looking for the public help identifying and locating a crew of robbery suspects.

Officials say, in one of their robberies on August 29th a security guard foiled an attempt of a pawnshop robbery located at the 8000 block of North Freeway. Take a look at video and see if you recognize any of these suspects.

Serial crew foiled by security guard in a pawnshop robbery on Aug 29 at the 8000 block of North Freeway. Suspects are also believed to be responsible at least 2 other takeover style robberies on Sept. 16 and Nov. 30. See more–>https://t.co/XzUKCOhiHN @houstonpolice @CrimeStopHOU pic.twitter.com/Tql6UFxEop — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) December 7, 2020

Here is the official report released from HPD.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for several aggravated robberies with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at around 4:33 pm, three unknown males pulled up to the front of a pawnshop located at the 8000 block of the North Freeway, in Houston, Texas. One of the suspects exited the passenger door of gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and ran into the business while armed with a handgun. The other two suspects then exited the vehicle and were about to follow. As the first suspect ran into the pawnshop, he saw a security guard inside the store and quickly turned around while signaling to the other suspects to call off the robbery. The suspect then ran back to the Jeep and the suspects fled the scene. Houston PD #1143734-20

The suspects are believed to be the same suspects responsible for a pawnshop robbery on September 16 (1227937-20) at the 600 block of Tidwell and on November 30 (1592150-20) at the 7000 block of North Freeway.

On both robberies, the suspects were successful and ran into the pawnshops while in possession of handguns and rifles/or shotguns and forced the employees to the ground. The suspects took jewelry in both cases and on the September 16 robbery; the suspects also stole numerous firearms from the pawnshop.

The method of operation (MO) of the robberies is always the same, but at this time, it is unclear as to how many suspects are involved. It appears as though this could be a crew of various suspects using a different vehicle in each robbery.

If you have any info on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, where you could get a $5000 reward.