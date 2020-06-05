Seven people found shot to death in burning Alabama home

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

VALHERMOSA SPRINGS, Ala. (WHNT) – A homicide investigation is underway after seven people and a dog were found dead in an Alabama home.

Morgan County Sheriff deputies responded to a gunshot call on Talucah Road around midnight where multiple fatalities were reported. When Deputies arrived they found the home on fire but were able to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting victims were all adults and consisted of four men, three women, and a dog. The report says all victims were shot dead.

No suspects are in custody but deputies don’t believe there is a further threat in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are assisting in the investigation.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Hidalgo, Turner ask for evictions to be postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hidalgo, Turner ask for evictions to be postponed"

Morning Dose, Shannon LaNier - Drive-In Movies Comeback

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Shannon LaNier - Drive-In Movies Comeback"

Pandemic plugs sewer pipes with wads of wipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic plugs sewer pipes with wads of wipes"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular