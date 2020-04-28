Severe Weather Tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hope you enjoyed yesterday's weather. Today will be a transition day with isolated showers possible. Then, tonight, severe weather moves in. The main threats will be quarter-sized hail, damaging winds up to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado. Rainfall totals will likely range between 1 to 3 inches, with higher isolated amounts possible.

Since storms will move through between 1am and 6am, while we're sleeping, please make sure you have a way to get your weather alerts, should you need to take cover. After the fireworks, weather will stay calm and beautiful the rest of the week. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s by the weekend. Stay safe everyone!