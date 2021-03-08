Sex abuse fugitive still on the run in Houston area

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division is looking for fugitive Manuel Molina Osorio, who is wanted for indecency with a child.

Crime Stoppers released the following press release:

In December of 2016, fugitive Manuel Molina Osorio performed indecent sexual acts with the child victim in the 12000 block of Dorwayne Court in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives learned that the fugitive, Manuel Molina Osorio, performed indecent sexual acts on the victim.

Fugitive Manuel Molina Osorio is a Hispanic male, 40 years old, approximately 5’8″, 165 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.