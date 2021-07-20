Sex travel survey on one-night stands, vacation standards, public transportation

HOUSTON (KIAH) Ever heard of the “Mile High Club?” Are you a member or know someone who is?

A new survey found that a lot of people actually DO IT on public transportation. In fact, almost one-in-four have which comes out to about 59 million Americans

“The Vacationer”, just put out their annual “Sex Travel Survey,” so we wanted to share a few highlights as folks get back to traveling again.

As for kinds of public transportation people had sex on, here are a few findings…

11.6% have done it on a commercial plane.

9.2% have been naughty on a train or the subway.

8% have messed around on a bus.

6.2% have done it on a ferry or a water taxi.

And 5.6% have defiled someone’s rideshare or taxicab.