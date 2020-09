FM 2094 will be fully closed just west of SH 146 9:00pm Sunday through 5:00am Friday each week between 9/14/20 and 10/16/20.

The road will be open between 5:00am Friday and 9:00pm Sunday each week. This closure is for construction of bridge foundations. 6 off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

