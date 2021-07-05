Sha’Carri Richardson: Biden says ‘rules are rules’ on sprinter’s Olympic ban

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden says U.S. Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson knew the rules before using marijuana, ultimately leading to her being banned from competing in the games this month.

“The rules are the rules,” he told reporters Sunday. “Everybody knew the rules going in. Whether they should remain the rule is a different issue. But, the rules are the rules and I was really proud of the way she responded.”

On Thursday, as reports swirled about her possible marijuana use, Richardson put out a tweet that said, simply: “I am human.” On Friday, she went on TV and said she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death.

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she told NBC. “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

Richardson had what could have been a three-month sanction reduced to one month because she participated in a counseling program.

The suspension was largely panned by athletes, many pointing to Richardson using the product legally in her state.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called it “trash.”

Richardson won the 100 meter dash at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get her spot in the 100.

