Shady suspect takes off with $8500 in sunglasses

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward if you have any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect that stole $8,500 in sunglasses.

According to robbery investigators, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at approximately 11:37 p.m., the suspect stole items from a business located in the 5000 block of Westheimer Road. During the incident, investigators say the suspect forced open the cabinet doors of a kiosk and stole over $8500 of Versace sunglasses. The suspect took off in and police need your help locating him.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.