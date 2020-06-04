Watch Now
She stole $27,000 from an elementary school’s PTA and spent it on herself, deputies say

News

by: Dom McAndrew and Nexstar Media Wire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was appointed treasurer for a California elementary school’s PTA was arrested Wednesday after Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says she stole $27,000 from the PTA’s bank account.

Sandy Rojas, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on a felony charge of embezzlement. She has since been released from Fresno County Jail due to the state’s emergency zero dollar bail rule.

Deputies say they took a report from a member of staff at Lone Star Elementary School that Rojas had embezzled money. Detectives took over the investigation and say that they found evidence showing she had stolen $27,000 and spent it on personal expenses.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rojas served as Lone Star Elementary School’s PTA treasurer since July 2017.

Her court date is set for Aug. 6.

