Shelters open in Texas for Louisiana Evacuees

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Texas Gulf Coast Region of the American Red Cross is opening up shelters for Hurricane affected Louisiana evacuees. Two shelters are now open in southeast Texas for evacuees who have crossed the state line from Louisiana due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

Shelter Locations:

Orange Church of God

1911 N 16th St

Orange, TX 77630

Orange County Convention and Expo Center

11475 FM1442

Orange, TX 77630

COVID-19 Safety:

The Red Cross will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside emergency shelters regardless of vaccination status. Wearing masks will help to ensure the safety of our workforce and all those we serve during disasters. Our goal is to keep everyone safe from both the disaster threatening the local community and from COVID-19.

To become a Volunteer:

They urgently need event-based volunteers to sign up for a 6 or 12-hour shift to work in shelters in southeast Texas. Please click here to sign up and a volunteer services representative will contact you.

To make a Donation:

We are very grateful to members of the public who have reached out about in-kind donations. At this time, we have very limited ability to accept in-kind donations due to COVID-19 restrictions. The best way to contribute is to visit redcross.org/donate to make a financial contribution or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

For more information:

We will be posting rolling updates on our blog. For Louisiana residents who have crossed the state line needing assistance, please call 1-800-REDCROSS



About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org