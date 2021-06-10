Shooter, 2 others including child dead in Florida Publix shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A shooting inside a Florida supermarket Thursday left three people dead, including the shooter, authorities said.

A man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement. She did not say whether it was the man or the woman who did the shooting, but said the shooter was among the three dead.

Publix had no immediate comment. The company is Florida’s largest grocery chain and has more than 1,200 stores in the Southern United States.

Royal Palm Beach is a middle-class suburb of 40,000 residents, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Palm Beach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

"Walker" CW39 Houston Interview with Jared P

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

Air Force Base lifts lockdown, Weather outlook - Sharron Melton, Star Harvey

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Krueger

TX govt. faces fed lawsuit, TX Tech system growing - Sharron Melton

Heat Pattern, Cicada Invasion, Bats Return - Adam Krueger, Hannah Trippett

National Heat Advisories - Star Harvey

Impacts of an Urban Heat Island - Carrigan Chauvin

Annular Solar Eclipse - Sharron Melton

Impacts of an "Urban Heat Island" - Carrigan Chauvin

103° Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Drought conditions - Star Harvey

Humidity Explainer

Dog walk Ghost

Houston Weather - Heat advisory, Heat Index outlook, dog walking forecast

It's not the heat, it's the humidity - Star Harvey

Get our 7AM Newsletter - Adam Krueger

HOT pattern for much of U.S. - Adam Krueger

Time lapse of CW39 SkyTracker

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss