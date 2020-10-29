Shriners Hospital is hosting a “reverse trick-or-treat”

HOUSTON (CW39) Shriners Children’s Hospital is getting creative this Halloween to make sure their kids still get to celebrate.

On Friday, October 31st Shriners is hosting a “reverse trick-or-treat” with the children by delivering the packages individually to patients’ rooms with an “iPad on Wheels” decorated in fun costumes and props to look like a real-life person. The hospital will also have a craft tutorial playing in each patient’s room TV for a socially-distanced, interactive experience.

100% of money collected for Spirit of Children will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children – Houston’s Child Life Department, which help make the hospital experience for young patients and their families more comfortable by providing all non-medical treatment and healing through play.

Since its creation in 2006, Spirit of Children has raised more than $65 million specifically on behalf of Child Life Services at hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donate to Spirit of Children to support Shriners Hospitals for Children’s Child Life department at a local Spirit Halloween store or SpiritofChildren.com. Donors are encouraged to post a photo or video of themselves ringing the cowbell loudly and proudly using #MoreCowbell and #SpiritofChildren to encourage others to participate and bring smiles to children’s lives.

"Spirit of Children's generosity to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Houston allows our team to provide wrap around care to children from across Texas and beyond. With their support, we are able to help patients process their treatment from the moment they arrive at the hospital through their entire medical experience." Debra Richmond, Donor Development Officer.













