In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Health Equity Response virtual town hall series continues.

The Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Task Force and I invite you to the second Mayor’s Health Equity Response virtual town hall series,



The live and interactive forum will be Friday from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm.



To sign up, please visit: https://t.co/ZThNtJXrAD pic.twitter.com/oL2LEz1JOt — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 20, 2020

The task force that launched in April that focuses on mental health, healing and wellness in the Houston community.

H.E.R. Faith and Community Leader Committee is hosting it. The Mayor is expected to also take part and has invited the public to sign up for the LIVE, interactive online forum.