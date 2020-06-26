1  of  3
Six Mexican soldiers die in rollover crash en route to Tijuana

by: Salvador Rivera

The Humvee-style truck rolled over several times killing six Mexican Soldiers and injuring three others on a highway just south of Tijuana. (Courtesy: Mexican Army)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Six Mexican soldiers died when their Humvee truck overturned on a Tijuana highway just south of the city.

Mexico’s Secretary of Defense said the crash occurred Thursday morning. Three others were injured seriously.

Mexico’s military said the soldiers were traveling from the town of Rosarito to Tijuana to investigate a report of someone stealing gasoline, which has become a huge problem in Mexico in recent years.

A Humvee-style truck rolled over several times killing six Mexican Soldiers and injuring three others on a highway just south of Tijuana. (Courtesy: Mexican Army)

It’s not clear why their vehicle overturned. Most of the victims were thrown from the truck as it rolled several times and ended up in a boulder-lined median, witnesses said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

