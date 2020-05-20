SLAB Ride for justice in the Ahmaud Arbery is Saturday

The slab ride for justice in the Ahmaud Arbery shooting is rescheduled for this Saturday May 23, 2020. Organizers have invited a number of local high profile guests to attend, including:

Faith/Social Justice Leader Bishop James Dixon II

US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis

Senator John Whitmire

State Representative Jarvis Johnson.

Houston Rapper/Social Impact Leader Paul Wall

Saturday’s event is a demonstration of unity, joining the national movement to demand justice in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

In an official statement received by CW39, organizers say

Over 50 Slab Riders are expected to participate in this protest against ‘hate motivated violence and injustice within the system towards minorities. Riders will drive two complete symbolic loops around Loop 610, in commemoration of the 2 mile run Ahmaud made before being murdered by Greg and Travis McMichael. Elected officials and faith leaders will join the protest. Slab Ride Organizers

A press conference begins at 12:30p.m. at The Community of Faith Church. That’s where SLAB Riders are scheduled to line up and roll out.

