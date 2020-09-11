Slim Thug, Baby Bash launch new spray that banishes bad odor

Local rappers Slim Thug and Baby Bash have teamed up with the founders of Smoke Shield to produce an odor eliminating eco-friendly spray for their fans.

Smoke Shield is a healthier alternative to aerosol air fresheners that is water-based, non-toxic, and non-corrosive. The spray also works on contact without staining your clothes.

There are 5 scents available: Sugar Daddy, Sweet Vanilla, Non-Scent, Fresh Linen and Black Cherry.

Legendary rapper Lil’ Keke, local R&B artist JaeRene, Propain and other local celebs celebrated at the launch party on September 9.

After turning the BIG 40 on September 8, Slim Thug plans to do it big with this new project and give fans what they need while on the road.







CTSY: Tim Crews

