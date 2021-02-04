Sloth At Moody Gardens Predicts Super Bowl Winner

HOUSTON (CW39) He’s use to getting around at a slower pace. That’s just how “Carlton”, the Two Toed Sloth at Moody Gardens in Galveston usually rolls. But, when it comes to predicting Super Bowl Winners, he doesn’t waste any time! So, who do you think Carlton will choose? Let’s tell you how he makes his decision.

Carlton the Two Toed Sloth at Moody Gardens

Carlton was given the choice between two vitamin supplement shaped footballs on plates representing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The football that Carlton chooses to eat will determine the winner of Super Bowl 55.

Carlton is the star of this Moody Gardens show, but it also features Marshall Mathers the Victoria Crowned Pigeon and Megan Thee Pigeon. In the end, Carlton predicted the Kansas City Chiefs will take the win and was honored with a yummy yam trophy.

Carlton The Two Toed Sloth At Moody Gardens

And get this. Carlton’s decision could make a whole lot of people happy on Sunday. If Carlton is right, and the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 55, Moody Gardens will give FREE ADMISSION to the Rainforest Pyramid, with the purchase of an Aquarium Pyramid ticket, Monday through Thursday throughout the month of February. Call that a WIN, WIN for everyone!

Check out the Moody Gardens Website for more on Carlton and his friends and more activities for the entire family!

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!