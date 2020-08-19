APPLY NOW: Up to $50,000 available for Houston small businesses that qualify

The City of Houston is now accepting applications for their Small Business Economic Relief Program.
City Council and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner approved $15M for the program. It is being funded through the Federal CARES Act.
Small business owners will be able to apply through September 4th.
CW39s Courtney Carpenter has details.
