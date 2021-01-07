Galveston County to distribute masks to small business community

GALVESTON, TX (CW39) – Galveston County, through the Galveston County COVID-19 Business Taskforce (GCCBTF), will be distributing 125,000 face masks to businesses across the county. Businesses will be provided with a one month supply of masks. Priority will be given to locally-owned small businesses that have prolonged interaction with the public.

COVID-19 has taken a serious, sometimes fatal, toll on our small business community and we want to help support these businesses that are so important to our county in any way that we can. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.

Businesses wishing to request free masks for their operations can visit GCCBTF.org to complete a request form. If a business has multiple locations, a request form will need to be filled out for each location. Once the request is reviewed and approved by the GCCBTF, businesses will receive an email with instructions on when and where to pick up their masks.

Our small businesses have suffered greatly and I am so thankful to the County for allowing the Taskforce and the Chambers of Commerce to make this happen. This is one less thing for our businesses to worry about, and this gift will help keep them, their employees, and their customers safe. Gina Spagnola, President and CEO of the Galveston Chamber of Commerce

Masks will be distributed through the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management with assistance from the local area chambers of commerce.

We’re excited to be part of one of the largest mask distributions for a jurisdiction of our size and we look forward to our businesses getting some much needed assistance. The Business Taskforce would like to thank Judge Henry and the County for making this possible. Hank Dugie, League City Mayor Pro Tem and chairman of the GCCBTF

If businesses have any questions about the program, they can contact the Galveston County Economic Development Department at 409-766-2541 or dane.carlson@galvestoncountytx.gov.