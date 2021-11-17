HOUSTON (KIAH) — Dozens of graduates are getting a big boost in their careers, with help from a local program in Missouri City.

The Fort Bend Entrepreneur Business Accelerator program is recognizing it’s first graduating class at a ceremony Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the Landmark Community Center, located at 100 Louisiana St. in Missouri City.

95 entrepreneurs will each receive a $5,000 business grant, funded by the American Recovery Act, upon graduation from the program. The ceremony will also include a pitch deck competition, which will spotlight the top 10 pitches from company founders seeking funding.

The Fort Bend Entrepreneur Business Accelerator program was created in response to the devastating impact on small businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited for the participants of this incredible program because we know these graduates will take the valuable information they learned and apply it to their businesses to see massive growth,” said Stephen Levi Carter, program facilitator. “Strong, thriving businesses are a marker of the strength of our local economy. Fort Bend County and the greater Houston area will surely benefit from the growth of these companies.”

Getty Images

The mission of the program is to help accelerate Fort Bend County businesses by educating founders on handling barriers to growth capital, accessing competitive and profitable business opportunities, doing business with local and state entities, and establishing critical relationships.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George says this is important for the community, because “our small business owners and residents have faced unprecedented challenges over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fort Bend Entrepreneur Business Accelerator program provides business owners with the assistance and resources they need while jump starting Fort Bend County’s economic recovery. Economic downturns can be chaotic and uncertain. That’s why together, with our county commissioners, we have and will continue to do everything we can to support our business community.”

Getty Images

Judge KP George will give remarks at the ceremony and also invited to attend are: County Commissioners Grady Prestage, Ken Demerchant, Andy Meyers, and Vincent Morales; Mayor Joe Zimmerman, Sugar Land; Mayor Robin J. Elackatt, Missouri City; Mayor Rebecca Haas, Richmond; U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls; state Rep. Ron Reynolds; state Sen. Borris Miles and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Experienced consultants and specialists facilitated a regimented 11-course curriculum on topics including sales and marketing, financing, human resources, technology, business planning and operations, revenue models, negotiations, and more. Participants also received practical, one-on-one guidance from mentors and access to a robust online coaching platform. For more information, visit Fort Bend Entrepreneur.

