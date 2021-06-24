Sneaky weight gainers keeping you from your “hot girl summer” body

HOUSTON (CW39) Starting September 1st your water and wastewater rates will increase. The Houston City Council approved the increase in Wednesday's council meeting. The hike is to help improve infrastructure and meet federally required guidelines to address sanitary sewer overflows.

"Our water and wastewater system needs to be reliable, dependable and of good quality," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "I thank City Council for passing today's measure and recognizing that water is an essential and critical infrastructure that must be addressed and improved. The importance of a resilient water and wastewater system became clear after Hurricane Harvey, Winter Storm Uri, and COVID-19. Having adequate and sound infrastructure will take us one step closer to building a more resilient Houston."