Sneaky weight gainers keeping you from your "hot girl summer" body

“Hot girl summer” bikini body. Getty Images

HOUSTON (KIAH) Many may have packed on a few pounds over the last year.  Fortunately, losing weight or at least maintaining the weight you are at, is also possible. 

If you’re on the uptick however, here are four sneaky things that contribute to your weight gain . . .

  • Focusing too much on “calories in, calories out.”  The types of foods matter too, not just how many calories you eat.  A diet that’s heavy in processed food will cause your blood sugar to spike and make you feel hungry all the time.
  • Only snacking on unhealthy stuff.  There are healthy snacks too, like nuts.  They’ve got a lot more nutrition going on than what you get form a donut, or a bag or chips.  Remember, not every snack has to be your favorite thing in the world to eat.
  • Eating vegetables, but the wrong kind.  Try not to lean on starchy vegetables as much, like potatoes and peas.  Non-starchy things like broccoli, brussels sprouts, carrots, and mushrooms do a better job of making you feel full longer.
  • Too much sitting around.  The American Heart Association says we need at least two hours and 30 minutes of moderate exercise a week.  For example, a 30-minute brisk walk, five times a week. Even before the pandemic, only 20% of Americans were hitting that number. 

