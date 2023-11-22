HOUSTON (CW39) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week.

Thursday, November 23, 2023 (Thanksgiving Day)

CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Recycling Centers, and administrative offices will be closed. Please note Thursday’s B-Week curbside recycling will be serviced on the week of your next regularly scheduled collection day.

Friday, November 24, 2023

Thursday’s garbage, yard waste, and 4th Thursday & 4th Friday’s tree waste will be serviced. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Recycling Centers, and administrative offices will be closed. Please note Friday’s B-Week curbside recycling will be serviced on the week of your next regularly scheduled collection day.

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Friday’s garbage and yard waste will be serviced.

For more information about SWMD and their services, visit them at www.houstonsolidwaste.org, “LIKE” their page on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/houstonsolidwaste, follow them on Twitter @HoustonTrash, download the app HTX Collects on Google Play or IOS Store to Never Miss an Update again! or call 3-1-1 (713-837-0311), the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.

The District E Office will be closed on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.