SOLO HI Camera helps detect weather in outer space

HOUSTON (CW39) Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have weather in outer space? Turns out there is weather out there, and a new camera is capturing it all. It may seem like an ordinary camera, but it’s not.

It’s called the SOLOHI camera! Created by specialists working together from all over the country, this Solar Orbiter Heliospheric Imager looks for weather conditions such as solar dust, solar wind and cosmic ray in space, between the planets and the Sun.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Naval Research Laboratory Principal Investigator on the Project, Robin Colaninno, about what this information and research means, and how it effects us all here on Earth.

For more information, go to NASA’s Website!