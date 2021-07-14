SOLO HI Camera helps detect weather in outer space

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASA

HOUSTON (CW39) Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have weather in outer space? Turns out there is weather out there, and a new camera is capturing it all. It may seem like an ordinary camera, but it’s not.

It’s called the SOLOHI camera! Created by specialists working together from all over the country, this Solar Orbiter Heliospheric Imager looks for weather conditions such as solar dust, solar wind and cosmic ray in space, between the planets and the Sun.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Naval Research Laboratory Principal Investigator on the Project, Robin Colaninno, about what this information and research means, and how it effects us all here on Earth.

For more information, go to NASA’s Website!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

SOLO HI SPACE CAMERA RECORDS SPACE WEATHER- SHARRON MELTON

Mark Ronchetti - Monsoon set up, Albuquerque, NM 07152021 7AM

Tropics futurecast - Adam Krueger

Health Impact on Saharan dust - Carrigan Chauvin

Get the CW39 Newsletter

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

5-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

102° Heat index today - Adam Krueger

ERCOT roadmap to improving grid reliability

How much would a trip to the Olympics cost?

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

90 YEAR OLD VETERAN BIRTHDAY HAROLD LLOYD EATON

Why we aren't seeing activity in the tropics this week - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

Lightning helps predict hurricanes - Carrigan Chauvin

Johnson & Johnson vaccine risk

Forecast rain chance for July 13, 2021 - Adam Krueger

National heat advisories - Star Harvey

LIVE look & quick headlines - Sharron Melton

Record forecast highs Tuesday, Wednesday - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss