Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fog this morning will dissipate and give way to a few peaks of sunshine today. We'll also have about 30% chance for a stray shower. Still very warm, with temps soaring into the 80s by tomorrow and Thursday. But we should stay rain-free then.

We'll have another chance for rain Friday into the weekend, but your outdoor plans should be ok. Just keep an eye to the sky. Overall, a mild week!