People lined up outside of Space Center Houston eager to get inside for a watch party for the launch of Artemis I

Hundreds of people were lined up outside Space Center Houston when the doors opened at 5:15 Monday morning.

They all wanted to be the first people inside the watch party for the launch of Artemis I, NASA’s newest space mission.

A newly designed rocket system will propel the Orion capsule into the heavens.

Artemis I is an unmanned flight, but subsequent flights will take astronauts to the moon and beyond.

Watch partygoers toured exhibits, mingled with NASA mascots, and tested their luck in a raffle.

But the big attraction was the large video screen that was to show the launch — weather-permitting.