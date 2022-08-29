Hundreds of people were lined up outside Space Center Houston when the doors opened at 5:15 Monday morning.
They all wanted to be the first people inside the watch party for the launch of Artemis I, NASA’s newest space mission.
A newly designed rocket system will propel the Orion capsule into the heavens.
Artemis I is an unmanned flight, but subsequent flights will take astronauts to the moon and beyond.
Watch partygoers toured exhibits, mingled with NASA mascots, and tested their luck in a raffle.
But the big attraction was the large video screen that was to show the launch — weather-permitting.