Space Cowboy to host Hurricane Ida Relief Drive; free red beans and rice!

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Another Houston business is pitching in to help Louisianians recover from this weekend’s deadly hurricane. Space Cowboy says it’s hosting a Hurricane Ida Relief Drive on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 2 a.m. at the Heights House Hotel on 100 W. Cavalcade St. in Houston, TX. You can drop off relief supplies such as non-perishable food items, bottled water, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, cleaning supplies, socks, and underwear. Chef Lyle Bento, whose mother is from Louisiana, will also be there to provide free red beans and rice to anyone who donates supplies.

I have deep roots in Louisiana. My mom’s family has been there for generations. My grandfather was a minister and ran multiple churches all over southern Louisiana, including New Orleans, so it holds a big place in my heart. We’ve all been through this before, so we know how it goes. Whatever we can do to help these people out, we’re going to do it.” Chef Lyle Bento

in this areal photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand Isle, La. is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

You can also volunteer to deliver supplies to Baton Rouge on Friday, September 3rd. To sign up for please email info@spacecowboyhou.com. The Heights House Hotel says it has an influx of hurricane evacuees and some donation supplies will be directly donated to them. They’re also providing free meals to hurricane refugees staying at the hotel. For additional donation supplies, Space Cowboy is teaming up with Trash Panda Drinking Club to offer a special charity cocktail through the month of September. They will take $1 from the sale of each charity cocktail used to purchase more donation supplies.