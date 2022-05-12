Supermassive black hole at center of MIlky Way seen up close with Event Horizon Scope

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Space community is all a buzz today, and it’s all for good reason. A big announcement came this morning that could be a game changer when you look at the Milky Way Galaxy!

The U.S. National Science Foundation held a news conference to announce a ground-breaking Milky Way galaxy discovery from the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration.

Finally, for the first time ever, the Supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy, known as “Sagittarius A” has been seen in more detail than ever.

Being called the dawn of a new era of black hole physics, the announcement came in collaboration with the USA National Science Foundation, the European Southern Observatory, the Joint ALMA Observatory, and other funding agencies and institutions.

You can can see more on this discover at the this Event Horizon Telescope Link!