Blue Origin and Jeff Bezos are still on schedule for a Tuesday lift off into outer space

Space Exploration

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard NS-14 rocket lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Jan. 14, 2021. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Blue Origin’s 60-foot New Shepard rocket will accelerate toward space at three times the speed of sound, or Mach 3, before separating from the capsule and returning for an upright landing. (Blue Origin via AP)

Houston (CW39) Just hours away from an historic lift off for “Blue Origin”. After years of research and development and countless test flights, it’s time for this automated aircraft to fly real human beings into outer space.

Blue Origin founder, Billionaire Jeff Bezos, is one of four people setting off on the first manned maiden voyage Tuesday. He along with his 50 year old brother Mark, a firefighter and investor, will be on board. Also joining the iconic trip is female aviation pioneer Wally Funk. She was among the Mercury 13 group, which included 13 female pilots — who took the same tests in the early 1960s as NASA’s Mercury 7 astronauts. But the women not allowed to become astronauts because of their gender.

And these 3 won’t be alone. They’ll be joined by 18 year old Oliver Daemen, a back up passenger for the flight. He is the last-minute fill-in for the winner of a $28 million charity auction who had a scheduling conflict.

To learn more, check out the video below, and watch CW39 Tuesday for a live look at the 8am takeoff !

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Blue Origin on track for lift off Sharron Melton

Working in the Weather: Bayou Greenways

More rain in some spots overnight - Adam Krueger

Dangerous weather fueling wildfires

Saharan dust, Tracking the tropics - Adam Krueger

Houston Heat Island, 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Excessive rain outlook today, 102° heat index - Adam Krueger

Dangerous fire weather outlook - Star Harvey

Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

Worldwide rain

Welding School on Wheels - Sharron Melton

18-year-old to space

Weekend grilling forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Why we'll have rain next week - Adam Krueger

7-Day forecast for July 16, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Western Wildfires

Mystery Wire - Does psychic ability run in families?

Adam 8am

Rain, temperatures for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend forecast, live look at roadways - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss