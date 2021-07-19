Blue Origin and Jeff Bezos are still on schedule for a Tuesday lift off into outer space

In this photo made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard NS-14 rocket lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Jan. 14, 2021. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Blue Origin’s 60-foot New Shepard rocket will accelerate toward space at three times the speed of sound, or Mach 3, before separating from the capsule and returning for an upright landing. (Blue Origin via AP)

Houston (CW39) Just hours away from an historic lift off for “Blue Origin”. After years of research and development and countless test flights, it’s time for this automated aircraft to fly real human beings into outer space.

Blue Origin founder, Billionaire Jeff Bezos, is one of four people setting off on the first manned maiden voyage Tuesday. He along with his 50 year old brother Mark, a firefighter and investor, will be on board. Also joining the iconic trip is female aviation pioneer Wally Funk. She was among the Mercury 13 group, which included 13 female pilots — who took the same tests in the early 1960s as NASA’s Mercury 7 astronauts. But the women not allowed to become astronauts because of their gender.

And these 3 won’t be alone. They’ll be joined by 18 year old Oliver Daemen, a back up passenger for the flight. He is the last-minute fill-in for the winner of a $28 million charity auction who had a scheduling conflict.

