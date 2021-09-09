Cosmonauts taking a 2nd walk in space at the International Space Station

Russian spacewalker Pyotr Dubrov is pictured on Sept. 3 outfitting the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module with ethernet cables, power cables and handrails.(NASA)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s another busy day in outer space as two Russian Cosmonauts are hard at work outfitting a new module to the International Space Station.

Expedition 65 Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos began a spacewalk, around 9:51am this morning, to prepare the new Nauka multipurpose laboratory module for operations in space.

The duo’s primary tasks for today’s spacewalk are to continue connecting an ethernet cable and television and rendezvous system cables to the new module. They will also install handrails to enable spacewalkers to maneuver more easily, and to install a biology experiment on the Poisk module.

To learn about their mission and what it in store for the rest of the multinational crew of Expedition 65, check out the NASA website.