(HOUSTON/CW39) It was a moment in history broadcast LIVE here on CW39! The first test launch of SpaceX Starship rocket into outer space.

This was the second attempt for the long awaited first test of this colossal rocket. Standing at almost 400 feet tall, SpaceX Starship was the most powerful rocket ever constructed. While it made it into outer space, as it returned back into the atmosphere, the rocket exploded midair.

SpaceX via Twitter, wrote about the mid-air explosion, considered a part of the journey to success. “As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation.” Adding, “with a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship.”

Though this test flight had no crew on board, the goal is for NASA and other space agency’s to use SpaceX’s Starship in the future, to carry astronauts down to the lunar surface, from the Artemis mission three, which will carry astronauts to the moon first, as early as 2025.