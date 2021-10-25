Tickets on sale for Space Center Houston Holiday Light Display

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s still October, but many people are ready to get into the Holiday Spirit! That’s why Space Center Houston has got you covered with its “Galaxy Lights” celebration presented by Reliant, and you can get your tickets now. This is a one of a kind immersive holiday lights tradition that bringing guests the most interactive and technologically advanced light display in Texas, every night from Nov. 13 through Jan. 2. This dazzling display is returning for for its third annual year, with exciting new wonders for the entire family to enjoy. Guests will experience two high-tech kinetic light shows where dozens of suspended lights move in precise choreographed sequences to music above the Main Plaza.

Galaxy Lights, presented by Reliant, is a one-of-a-kind immersive learning experience for people of all ages. See Galaxy Lights transform and illuminate the center with stunning space-themed light installations, watch an incredible kinetic light show and enjoy s’mores by the fire pit to celebrate the holiday season. William T. Harris/ CEO, Space Center Houston

You can Walk through a 200-foot LED light tunnel made of more than 250,000 lights synchronized to festive holiday music. Explore the solar system through massive models of each planet along the path, including an up-lit, laser-etched acrylic silhouette sculpture.

See a 20-foot twinkling tree with swirling and blinking multi-color lights and watch an interactive show called “Celebrate Light,” to learn about the science behind starlight, as well as how lighting conditions aboard the International Space Station affects astronauts.

According to Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant, “The holiday season is one of the best opportunities for Reliant to engage and build lasting bonds with the community. Nothing brings the holiday spirit quite like festive decorations, and Reliant is thrilled to light up Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights and give visitors a memorable experience by discovering giant planets, stars, holiday decor and much more.”

Located at the Independence Plaza experience, guests will walk through a new outdoor light tunnel featuring geometric shapes, that make 5,000 different light effects. Guests can hop onto an interactive light pad, and made of 290 multicolor platforms under the wing of the historic shuttle carrier aircraft. You can even watch snowflakes falling on a massive projection wall and the occasional snowfall from a snow machine. Snap a selfie in the Earth photo station and the new snow globe photo station. Grab a bite and experience the holiday atmosphere at the s’more pits, sip hot cocoa, enjoy cookies and caramel corn along with additional holiday food available for purchase.

Galaxy Lights honors the International Space Station (ISS) with a Lights Around the World display surrounding the new permanent outdoor exhibit, a twice-flown SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Watch an original film “Holidays in Space” that includes real footage of astronauts celebrating the holidays as well as interviews with retired astronauts about what it was like celebrating in space. To attend “Galaxy Lights”, presented by Reliant, general public tickets starts at: $19.95; Member tickets start at: $15.95; Ages 3 & younger get free admission; Combo ticket includes admission to Space Center Houston beginning at 3 p.m, to explore the center followed by admission to Galaxy Lights. For more information about activities and tickets during this unique holiday adventure, visit the Space Center Houston Link !