Hatch Chile grows great in Space

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you love tacos and specifically green chile tacos, you are not alone. Turns out you have something in common with Astronauts on the International Space Station.

As part of one of the many experiments that take place on the ISS, astronauts conducted one with Hatch Chiles. NASA’S Plant Habitat-04 (PH-04) experiment cultivated peppers from New Mexico for the first time, aboard the ISS.

The crew tended to the Hatch chile peppers for about four months before harvesting them. Then they ate some of the peppers! The rest are being sent back to Earth for analysis.

In a Tweet from astronaut Megan McArthur she says “Friday Feasting! After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the data! 😁). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: Fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE! “

This plant experiment is one of the most complex to date on the station because of the long germination and growing times. The information from the study helps NASA and scientists learn more about the best ways to grow food crops for long-duration space missions.

