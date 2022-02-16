HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have ever wanted to go to space, expect to pay, a LOT. $450,000 to be exact That’s how much a ticket to space will cost you with to go with Virgin Galactic, world’s first commercial ‘spaceline.’ However, the down payment is only $150,000.

Sales open today on their website.

The flights last around 90 minutes and reach a maximum speed of 2,600 miles per hour. It only includes four passengers and takes off out of New Mexico. Passengers will also go through training and get fitted for an Under Armour spacesuit.

Purchasing a ticket also comes with other perks, like a membership to Virgin Galactic’s community of Future Astronauts, which offers exclusive events, trips, and space-readiness activities.

Being a Virgin Galactic astronaut also comes with the opportunity to purchase an “Astronaut Edition” Range Rover from Land Rover. And an exclusive “Astronaut Wings” ceremony.