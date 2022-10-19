HOUSTON (KIAH) If you looked into the early morning sky today, around 6:45 a.m., you may have seen what looked like a moving star. Turns out, it was the International Space Station, flying over Houston.
The I.S.S. flying over the city happens a lot, but most of the time, due to cloud cover, you can’t always see it. But this morning, it was a whole different story. And we at CW39 captured what it looked like LIVE for you this morning. Check it out below:
If you missed seeing it for yourself today, no worries. According to the website “Spot The Station”, you still have 4 more times to see it here in Houston this week, weather permitting of course.
You can get more information on how to interpret the information above, by going to the Spot The Station link.