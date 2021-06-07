Jeff Bezos is going to space

Space Exploration

by: Fareeha Rehman,

Posted: / Updated:

Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon, is illuminated by a display screen at the introduction of the new Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Paperwhite in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he’s going to space.

The multi-billionaire announced that he’s going aboard the first human flight operated by his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

It is set to break through the Earth’s atmosphere on July 20.

“To see the Earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity,” Bezos said in a video announcement.

Bezos said he has been wanting to go to space since he was 5 years old, and he’s not going solo.

He said it will be meaningful to soar through space with his best friend, his brother Mark Bezos.

“I was just awestruck, ” his brother said after Bezos invited him to join.

Bezos’ full Instagram caption read:

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #GradatimFerociter

The winner of an ongoing auction also will be aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft during its scheduled July launch.

The auction for an open seat on New Shepard ends Saturday. The winning bid right now stands at $2.8 million, with almost 6,000 participants from 143 countries. The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space.

Bezos is taking the journey just a couple of weeks after he plans to step down as Amazon CEO.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. We have a LOT going on at CW39 Houston website.

Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

UT Researchers attempt to sold "space junk" problem

Storm Surge Danger

Remembering Tropical Storm Allison

10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

A look at the Tropics

Working in the weather- Lifetime Fitness

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

Puppy rescue

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

More rain through the weekend - Carrigan Chauvin

Why all the rain? Sea breeze explained - Star Harvey

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss