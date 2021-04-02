KATY (CW39) Do you remember when you were in 6th grade? Did you ever just look up at the stars and the Moon and wonder what it would be like to be up there? Well, one Katy student’s imagination may help her get even closer than she ever imagined.

Aditi Gokhale, NASA Semifinalist, “Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest”

Katy ISD student Aditi Gokhale, a 6th grader at Adams Junior High, is a semifinalist in Nasa’s “Artemis Mood Pod” Essay Contest! She was one of 14,000 students, in grades K-12 students around the globe to take part. Now, she’s one of only 155 semifinalists left.

Her essay is called “Enabling the Artemis Missions: Landing a Permanent Supply of Oxygen”. It focuses on the icy outer rims of craters found on the lunar south pole, which produces oxygen. In a statement to Katy IDS Gokhale says,

“I loved this challenge because through the research and revisions I did on my piece, I was able to learn so much about not just the moon, but the amazing opportunities that can be gained from exploring the moon”. Aditi Gokhale

So the fact that Gokhale is in the semifinals and representing the entire state of Texas in the 5th-8th grade division, makes it even more exciting.

“I think that it is amazing how we can imagine the moon as a new habitable place and chart out a new life there with potential for further exploration into the space”. Aditi Gokhale

But, she’s not done yet. On April 7th she will learn if she is one of the 9 National Finalists in the competition. If she is, then the world will learn in May, who the Grand Prize Winner is. That person will be awarded a family trip to attend NASA’s first Artemis launch at the Kennedy Space Center! Good luck Aditi Gokhale! You make Katy and all of Texas very proud.



