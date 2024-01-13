CAPE CANAVERAL, FL/ (CW39) — It was suppose to be the first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years. Private companies excited to build the next lander to get to the Moon. But it now looks like a private company’s spacecraft has developed a “critical” fuel leak just hours after Monday’s launch.

According to the Associated Press, Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology managed to orient its lander toward the sun, so the solar panel could collect sunlight and charge its battery, as a special team assessed the status of what was termed “a failure in the propulsion system.”

It soon became apparent, however, that there was “a critical loss of fuel,” further dimming hope for what had been a planned moon landing on Feb. 23.

Late Monday, the company said the leak was continuing and estimated that the lander would start losing solar power in about 40 hours.

The trouble was reported about seven hours after Monday’s predawn liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket provided the lift for Astrobotic’s lander, named Peregrine, putting it on a long, roundabout path to the moon.

A propulsion system problem “threatens the ability of the spacecraft to soft land on the moon,” the company said. The lander is equipped with engines and thrusters for maneuvering, not only during the cruise to the moon but for lunar descent.

Astrobotic released a photo from a lander-mounted camera, which the company said showed a “disturbance” in a section of thermal insulation. That aligns with what is known so far of the problem, the company said.