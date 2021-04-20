Mars Helicopter “Ingenuity” success means new opportunities for NASA

HOUSTON (CW39) NASA is still overjoyed, as it and the world continue to celebrate the success of “Ingenuity”. It’s the little helicopter that could, and it did! It flew on Mars!

After 6 years of hard work, it was 5:51am Houston time Monday, April 19, when data and images were received back on earth, from NASA’s “Perseverance” Rover. It showed that Mars Helicopter “Ingenuity” was able to fly 10 feet into the air, on the Mars surface.

This is the first time in Human History a craft has lifted off and landed on the red planet. This is the first time in human history a craft has lifted off and landed on the red planet.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Jim Reuter, NASA’s Associate Administrator for the Space Technology Mission and he says the MARS Helicopter flight is the ultimate dream come true.

As one of NASA’s, technology demonstration projects, the 19.3-inch-tall “Ingenuity” Mars Helicopter contains no science instruments inside its tissue-box-size fuselage. Instead, the 4-pound rotorcraft is intended to demonstrate whether future exploration of the Red Planet could include an aerial perspective.

“We have been thinking for so long about having our Wright brothers moment on Mars, and here it is,” said MiMi Aung, project manager of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter at JPL. “We will take a moment to celebrate our success and then take a cue from Orville and Wilbur regarding what to do next. History shows they got back to work – to learn as much as they could about their new aircraft – and so will we.”

NASA

And there is more in store for both Mars Helicopter “Ingenuity” and for the rover itself, “Perseverance”.

For more information and to follow the journey on Mars check out NASA’s Website.