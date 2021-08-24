Moon Mystery: Could a new study about the origins of the Moon hold the key to learning about possible life on other planets?

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) It’s a mystery and a question that continues to be asked, generation after generation. Is there life out there? How did it form? Did it form? For the past ten years, Scientists around the world have been studying new research, involving rocks and samples from the Moon in a whole new light.

What many people may not realize, is that the Moon was covered in a global ocean of molten rock, what most people know as magma. As it cooled and solidified, the mantle layer eventually formed, while less-dense minerals floated to form the surface crust. Later massive asteroids and comets smashed into the Moon’s surface, puncturing through the crust, blasting out pieces of mantle and scattering them across the lunar surface.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Dr. Daniel Moriarty with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center about a pair of dynamic studies by NASA, are mapping out and studying samples from the lunar surface, and how that information and future Moon samples are getting us one step closer, to understanding how the Moon, the Earth, and many other solar system worlds have evolved.

