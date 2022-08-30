“We don’t launch until it’s right.” Bill Nelson/ NASA Administrator

HOUSTON (CW39) Hopes were high for the lift off of Artemis 1 and its journey to the Moon on Monday. But several issues have put that on hold. But that doesn’t mean it won’t go to the Moon.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson understands this very well. As head of NASA and a former Astronaut himself, he understands that delays can happen. During an interview about Monday’s scrubbed launch, he reminded everyone that when he was an astronaut, his launches to space experienced several delays, so engineers could trouble shoot problems.

Listen to what Nelson has to say about the delayed launch below, and more about the issues engineers are working on fixing as well.