HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s a success! The launch of NASA’s first mission dedicated to measuring the polarization of X-rays from the most extreme and mysterious objects in the universe, has successfully launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer known as IXPE mission launched at 12am CST Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, NASA and Space X, will allow the IXPE observatory to study things like supernova remnants, supermassive black holes, and dozens of other high-energy objects, in what’s being called another extraordinary first.

According to Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, “We’ve added a new space observatory to our fleet that will shape our understanding of the universe for years to come. Each NASA spacecraft is carefully chosen to target brand new observations enabling new science, and IXPE is going to show us the violent universe around us – such as exploding stars and the black holes at the center of galaxies – in ways we’ve never been able to see it.”

Experts say the rocket performed as expected, with spacecraft separation taking place 33 minutes into flight. Approximately one minute later, the spacecraft unfurled its solar arrays. IXPE entered its orbit around Earth’s equator at an altitude of approximately 372 miles (600 kilometers). About 40 minutes after launch, mission operators received the first spacecraft telemetry data.

For more information on this historical lift off click the NASA link here.