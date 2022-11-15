The NASA moon rocket as stands on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It will be a moment in history people around the world have been waiting for. And Wednesday, in the early morning night sky, it will happen. Artemis 1 will finally lift off.

For years, work has been underway to take the next step in getting humans back to the Moon. But, after months of delays due to technique issues or weather, has put things on hold.

Now the first test of the Space Launch System, the largest rocket in the world, and the Orion spacecraft on top, will finally do its first test Wednesday morning.

Check out more information below and then go to NASA for more information on how you can catch it live for yourself!