HOUSTON (CW39) — NASA engineers are hard at work, trying to fix a hydrogen leak on the Moon Rocket, the Space Launch System known as SLS. While, it’s put the launch of the Artemis 1 mission to the Moon on hold for now, they say delays like this do happen.

The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.

But, when NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for weeks, if not months.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson stressed that safety is the top priority, especially on a test flight like this where everyone wants to verify the rocket’s systems “before we put four humans up on the top of it. Just remember: Were not going to launch until its right,” he said.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talked with NASA Astronaut Zena Cardman about the delays and why they are more common then most people realize.

NASA officials say the rocket is now grounded until late September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.

NASA already has been waiting years to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon. If the six-week demo succeeds, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago. Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during the Apollo program, the last time in 1972.

Artemis aims to establish a sustained human presence on the moon, with crews eventually spending weeks at a time there. It`s considered a training ground for Mars.