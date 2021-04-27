NASA continues to preserve the Earth and shoot for the stars at the same time

This May 18, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Earth from 36,000 nautical miles away as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its trans-lunar journey toward the moon. (NASA via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) NASA is no stranger when it comes to talking about outer space. From new discoveries, scientific curiosity, and traveling to celestial bodies in our universe, like the Moon and Mars, and so much more. But, did you know NASA also does a great job of studying the Earth as well.

For decades, NASA has been collecting data on a number of platforms and compiling it to use to improve the plant. It also makes it available to the public as well.

For more than 30 years, NASA’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) has provided long-term measurements of the planet. The thousands of unique data products in the EOSDIS collection come from a variety of sources, including the International Space Station, satellites, airborne campaigns, field campaigns, in-situ instruments, and model outputs. This is so important to NASA.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with NASA Research Scientist and Oceanographer Dr. Bridget Seegers, about the importance of these studies, how the information helps NASA, and why we should all step up to help preserve our planet.

For more information on NASA and Earth Science, you can check out NASA’s Earthdata Website .