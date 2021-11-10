Wednesday Night launch for Crew-3

HOUSTON (KIAH) NASA AND Space X still giving the thumbs up to a Wednesday night launch of the Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station. After delays due to weather and one minor astronaut illness, NASA says the Crew-3 mission to the I.S.S. is on tap to lift off today, November 10, at 8:03pm Central Time, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew-3 flight will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander; Tom Marshburn, pilot; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist. Rounding out the four, is ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer. This crew will spend six-months on the I.S.S. conducting science missions, until late April 2022.

NASA/International Space Station

The first launch attempted was originally suppose to be a Halloween launch, but was sidelined by the weather out to sea. On November 3, crew-3 astronauts were suppose to make their 2nd attempt, to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center, and head towards the International Space Station. But that came to an abrupt halt, due to a minor medical issue involving one of its astronaut crew members. The issue is not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19. If all goes as planned for the Wednesday night launch, the crew will dock with the I-S-S around 6:10pm Central Time, Thursday night.