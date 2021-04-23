NASA Launch means Elon Musk’s Space X makes history with reusable rocket, reusable capsule and 3rd crew launch

HOUSTON (CW39) Call it a perfect lift off for NASA and the Space X Crew-2 Astronauts out of Kennedy Space Center in Florida! While delayed by one day, due to weather, the picture perfect pre-dawn launch majestically lit up the early morning sky.

NASA’s Space-X Crew-2, From left are, Mission Specialist Thomas Pesquet of the (ESA (European Space Agency); Pilot Megan McArthur of NASA; Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA; and Mission Specialist Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Credit: SpaceX

On board this extraodinaire Space X Falcon 9 Rocket with Crew Dragon Spacecraft, two astronauts from the U.S., one from Europe and one from Japan. They include, NASA Commander Shane Kimbrough and NASA Pilot Megan McArthur, Along with Mission Specialist Thomas Pesquet of the ESA (European Space Agency); and Mission Specialist Akihiko Hoshide of the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).

At the same time, Space X is also making history once again with this flight. This is the first time astronauts were launched in a reused rocket and reused capsule from Space X. It’s also the third crew launch in the past year. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton spoke with retired astronaut Jeff Williams, who’s flown to the I.S.S. and spent 534 cumulative days in space, about what it’s like flying to the station and what it’s like coming back to earth.



The Crew-2 will dock with the International Space Station around 4:10AM Houston Time. You can follow the Crew-2 mission and activities on the International Space Station by going to NASA’s Website.