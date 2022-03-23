Astronauts working hard to keep the temperature just right

HOUSTON (KIAH) Another exciting space walk is underway this morning at the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Raja Chari and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer are installing a new thermal system and electronics aboard the ISS.

The work began around 7:50 a.m. central time. They’re also installing hoses on a radiator beam valve module that rotates ammonia to keep the proper temperature in the ISS.

On top of that, a power and data cable on the Columbus module’s Bartolomeo science platform will be put in to replace an external camera on the station’s truss and conduct other upgrades to station hardware.

This is Chari’s second spacewalk and Maurer’s first. The two arrived at the ISS in November for their first space mission.

NASA

You can watch the spacewalk on NASA TV’s youtube channel. The spacewalk comes eight days after Chari completed his first spacewalk with fellow astronaut Kayla Barron — her second.

The two spent 6 hours and 54 minutes preparing for the installation of new solar arrays on March 15. Two of six new solar arrays have been unfurled to power the station’s electronics over the past year.