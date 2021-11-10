NASA Space X launch to I.S.S. delayed again

HOUSTON, (KIAH) Space-X is delaying the return of four InternationalSspace Station astronauts, due to high winds that are exceeding safety limits.

The American, French, and Japanese astronauts were supposed to leave the station on Sunday with their capsule splashing down this morning.

Space-X has now bumped their departure to this afternoon with a night-time return, to conclude the six-month mission.

Meanwhile, the Space-X is still aiming to launch it’s next crew for NASA on Wednesday.
That flight was also delayed by bad weather and an astronaut’s medical issue.

