HOUSTON (KIAH) — NASA released images taken by telescopes at its Chandra X-ray Observatory showing a bright green cluster of young stars resembling a Christmas tree.

The images were released on December 19, just in time for the holidays. According to NASA the cluster known as NGC 2264 is a group of young stars in our Milky Way about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

“This new composite image enhances the resemblance to a Christmas tree through choices of color and rotation,” NASA said.

According to NASA, the blue and white lights are young stars that give off X-rays, detected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Data from the National Science Foundation’s telescope on Kitt Peak shows gas in the nebula in green and infrared data from shows foreground and background stars in white.

Credit: NASA via Storyful.