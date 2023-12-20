HOUSTON (KIAH) — NASA has transmitted an ultra-high-definition video to Earth from nearly 19 million miles away using laser communications in what it said was called a “historic milestone”.
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
The video, featuring a cat named Taters, was sent via a Deep Space Optical Communications transceiver aboard the Psyche spacecraft.
In the video, Taters, who belongs to an employee of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), chases a laser pointer. Overlaid graphics on the video display information such as Taters’ heart rate, NASA said.
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
The goal of the experiment was to develop the ability to transmit “complex scientific information, high-definition imagery, and video” to support “humanity’s next giant leap” of sending humans to Mars, according to NASA.
The video signal took 101 seconds to reach Earth. Here’s a look at that landmark moment of video!
- Lack of productivity in 2023 frustrates lawmakers
- 2 accused of robbing Lance Armstrong’s storage unit; over $100K in bikes stolen
- VP Harris announces future moon landing will include international astronaut
- Colony Ridge used bait-and-switch tactics to target Hispanics, a federal lawsuit claims
- US frees ally of Venezuela president in exchange for 10 Americans, fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
Credit: NASA via Storyful