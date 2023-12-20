HOUSTON (KIAH) — NASA has transmitted an ultra-high-definition video to Earth from nearly 19 million miles away using laser communications in what it said was called a “historic milestone”.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The video, featuring a cat named Taters, was sent via a Deep Space Optical Communications transceiver aboard the Psyche spacecraft.

In the video, Taters, who belongs to an employee of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), chases a laser pointer. Overlaid graphics on the video display information such as Taters’ heart rate, NASA said.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The goal of the experiment was to develop the ability to transmit “complex scientific information, high-definition imagery, and video” to support “humanity’s next giant leap” of sending humans to Mars, according to NASA.

The video signal took 101 seconds to reach Earth. Here’s a look at that landmark moment of video!

Credit: NASA via Storyful